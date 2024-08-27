Once-legendary lawyer Tom Girardi convicted of embezzling millions from clients

The 85-year-old, who gained fame after winning a record settlement in the Erin Brockovich case, was convicted on four counts of wire fraud. His lawyers had argued that he was mentally incompetent.

August 27, 2024

