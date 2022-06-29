Lifeguard helps couple deliver a baby

Tess Rider was swimming at the local YMCA pool when she suddenly went into labor. Natalie Lucas, 18, was the lifeguard on duty and jumped in to help deliver the baby safely.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live