Longtime shelter dogs find their forever home at same time

Shelter dogs Rellie and Boone formed a bond at the Greenville Humane Society in Greenville, S.C. Both had been overlooked for adoption many times, but they found a home this time.

November 12, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live