Transcript for Louisiana neighbors, community come together to help

Finally tonight, America strong, Louisiana strong. Tonight, across Louisiana, the need is great. But so is the generosity. In Laplace, Louisiana, Darren Huyser being helped to evacuate with his dog. Help is coming in from all over the country. Fallry furniture in Texas, their sign, Louisiana residents sleep here free. They will drive themselves to Louisiana. Already raising $24,000 for residents so far. And in Hammond, Louisiana, tonight. Hi, David. Reporter: Operation barbecue relief. Making 50,000 meals a day for those in need. Many without water, without power, just trying to get by right now and a little bit of comfort food goes a long way. Reporter: Tonight, Americans looking out for one another. The need is great and so is the kindness.

