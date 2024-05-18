Louisville mayor says no bodycam footage of incident between Scheffler and police

Plus, the owner of a day care and three employees are charged with child endangerment in New Hampshire for sprinkling melatonin on food.

May 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live