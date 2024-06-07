Louisville officer's bodycam after Scottie Scheffler arrest

In the bodycam video, Scottie Scheffler seemed to be apologizing to officers as he was being handcuffed. The officers seem unaware he is a top player on the PGA Tour.

June 7, 2024

