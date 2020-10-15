Transcript for Man becomes 3rd known person in US to be infected twice by COVID-19

Certainly, the questions tonight will include handling of the coronavirus, especially with this country now seeing a spike in cases in 38 states now. With the colder weather and more people indoors. And tonight, news coming in, a third person in the U.S. Now confirmed to have been reinfected with the virus. And tonight, you can see the red on the map right there, those are the states where cases are rising, as we approach 60,000 cases daily nationwide. Dr. Fauci has said, we need to be around 10,000 cases a day heading into fall to help prevent a second wave. Again, we're nearing 60,000 a day. And tonight, news here on your blood type an the virus. ABC's Marcus Moore from Oklahoma City tonight. Reporter: Researchers say a man in Seattle tonight is the third known person in the U.S. To have been infected twice with coronavirus. The nursing home resident in his 60s spent 40 days in the hospital this spring before testing negative multiple times, only to get sick with covid again five months later. Researchers saying reinfections like this are considered rare. It comes amidst a fall surge. Doctors sounding the alarm. At integris health in Oklahoma City, they've run out of icu beds. It's challenging. It's the same thing over and over again, dealing with very, very sick patients. It's tough for families, it's tough for staff, it's tough for doctors, it's tough for nurses. And people are tired. Reporter: Cases now climbing in 38 states. Hospitalizations rising in 36. And tonight, the CDC forecasting up to 240,000 deaths by November 7th. With colder weather, doctors are seeing more indoor spread. Wisconsin's governor is urging people to stay home or wear a mask when going out. This is becoming life and death for folks in the state of Wisconsin. Reporter: El Paso, Texas, today tightening restrictions after cases and hospitalizations hit an all-time high. This is an unprecedented amount of new cases which require immediate action in order to slow the spread. Reporter: Funeral homes in el Paso preparing for the worst, adding walk-in refrigerators that can hold up to 20 bodies each. It's hard to see people's loved ones passing away and hearing that from the family that they wished they could have been there at their last moment. Reporter: In California, Ben Fontanilla is burying his wife Sally today. They worked at the same hospital. He wants people to know his wife was devoted to her patients battling covid. I want them to know that it affects everybody, especially those who take care of them in the hospital. Reporter: Tonight, new research suggesting blood type could be associated with covid risk. Type O blood may make a person less likely to be infected and less likely to develop severe illness. Although experts say more research is needed if blood type does make a difference and why. All of it, though, very fascinating. Marcus with us tonight. There is not the first time we've seen a link between blood type and covid-19 risk and doctors do warn that type O certainly doesn't mean you can't get infected. They don't want you to have a false sense of security here. Reporter: Yeah, that's right, while type O people -- people with type O blood seem to be less vulnerable to covid-19, a lot more research is needed on this, and doctors are saying, no matter what your blood type is, you have to be vigilant as they try to stop the spread of this virus, David. All right, Marcus, thank you.

