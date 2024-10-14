Man arrested for allegedly threatening FEMA workers helping Hurricane Helene victims

Authorities arrested 44-year-old William Parsons this weekend, accusing him of threatening to harm FEMA workers. They claimed he had a handgun and rifle at the time of his arrest. 

October 14, 2024

