Man posthumously awarded Medal of Honor in fight against Al-Qaeda

Air Force Tech Sgt. John Chapman was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for single-handedly charging two Al-Qaeda bunkers in Afghanistan.
1:20 | 08/22/18

