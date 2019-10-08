Manhunt for escaped accused murderer enters its third day

More
Authorities said Curtis Watson sexually assaulted and killed a corrections administrator who lived on prison grounds, before taking off on a tractor.
1:16 | 08/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Manhunt for escaped accused murderer enters its third day

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:16","description":"Authorities said Curtis Watson sexually assaulted and killed a corrections administrator who lived on prison grounds, before taking off on a tractor.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64890507","title":"Manhunt for escaped accused murderer enters its third day","url":"/WNT/video/manhunt-escaped-accused-murderer-enters-day-64890507"}