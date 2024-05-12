Manhunt in Ohio for man suspected of killing officer

Authorities are searching for Deshawn Anthony Vaughn, who is suspected of fatally shooting Officer Jacob Derbin, who was responding to a disturbance call in Euclid, Ohio.

May 12, 2024

