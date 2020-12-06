Married couple reunited after weeks in quarantine

More
Joyce and Don Hoffman have been married for 67 years and live together in Hooverwood Living retirement community but Joyce tested positive for coronavirus on May 1.
2:04 | 06/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Married couple reunited after weeks in quarantine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:04","description":"Joyce and Don Hoffman have been married for 67 years and live together in Hooverwood Living retirement community but Joyce tested positive for coronavirus on May 1.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71229948","title":"Married couple reunited after weeks in quarantine","url":"/WNT/video/married-couple-reunited-weeks-quarantine-71229948"}