Maskless parties in Tampa, Super Bowl celebrations could fuel infections

More
Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of getting the second dose of the vaccine on Monday. The CDC urged the U.S. to continue to keep the “guard up” against COVID-19.
4:27 | 02/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Maskless parties in Tampa, Super Bowl celebrations could fuel infections

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:27","description":"Dr. Anthony Fauci stressed the importance of getting the second dose of the vaccine on Monday. The CDC urged the U.S. to continue to keep the “guard up” against COVID-19. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75761974","title":"Maskless parties in Tampa, Super Bowl celebrations could fuel infections","url":"/WNT/video/maskless-parties-tampa-super-bowl-celebrations-fuel-infections-75761974"}