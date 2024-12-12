Mass transit officials to investigate subway power outage in New York City

An explosion and fire damaged a century-old substation in Brooklyn, leaving about 3,500 passengers on the F train stranded underground for two hours around the Jay Street-Metro Tech station.

December 12, 2024

