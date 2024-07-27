Massive wildfires burn through California

Firefighters are racing to put out massive wildfires in northern California and Nevada that spread over 300,000 acres. ABC News' Jaclyn Lee and WABC meteorologist Jeff Smith report.

July 27, 2024

