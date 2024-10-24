McDonald's says it found source of onions linked E. coli outbreak

The company said it traced the onions to a California supplier, which issued a recall. Other restaurants have taken onions off the menu. The CDC reported 49 cases across 10 states, with one death.

October 24, 2024

