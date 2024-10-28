McDonald's rules out beef patties as the source of deadly E. coli outbreak

Currently, 75 people have contracted illnesses in 13 states, with one death reported in Colorado. The Food Safety and Inspection Service tested the ground beef and found no contamination.

October 28, 2024

