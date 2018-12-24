The Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $320M

More
It could be a very merry Christmas for someone this year.
0:17 | 12/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $320M

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60003793,"title":"The Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $320M","duration":"0:17","description":"It could be a very merry Christmas for someone this year.","url":"/WNT/video/mega-millions-jackpot-climbs-320m-60003793","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.