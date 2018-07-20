9 members of one family killed in duck boat accident: Police

There were 31 people aboard the boat on Table Rock Lake; the 17 dead are all between 1 and 70 years old.
3:17 | 07/20/18

Transcript for 9 members of one family killed in duck boat accident: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

