Transcript for How mercy flights help families get medical help

Finally tonight here, America strong. They are volunteer pilots. The families they help call them something else. Tonight, many call them the angels in the sky. Helping families during this pandemic. The nonprofit angel flight northeast based in north andover, Massachusetts, linking volunteer pilots with communities in need. Delivering vital protective gear to hospitals in Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey. Bringing coronavirus test kits to Minnesota. Food, water and cloepts brought to navajo communities. And children and their families helped, too. The Cooney family from Boston needed to get to California. Mom had landed a new job. Their 9-year-old son, John, battling cancer and they did not know how they would fly him there. They say the angels swooped in and his mother, Elizabeth, is grateful. How we would get there, just being so impossible with covid and with John. Angel flight northeast got them to California. The nonprofit has now thrown about 400 flights since this pandemic began, 15 states. Hi, David. Volunteer pilot Richard Jacobs just back from a fright, checking in with us from a windy runway in Massachusetts. In these covid times, we may lose track of the fact that there are people that have other medical issues they are dealing with. Richard telling us why he does it. I became an angel flight pilot because I love to fly and this gave me a way to help people at the same time. Richard and the team ready for the next mission, while tonight, 9-year-old John and his family are thankful. We're just really touched that, you know, someone who doesn't even know us is willing to do this. We're really grateful. Love seeing that family, John's smile and those angels in the sky.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.