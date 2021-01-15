Former Michigan governor charged in connection with the Flint water crisis

Prosecutors charged Rick Snyder with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty, years after toxic levels of lead were discovered in Flint, Michigan, tap water. Snyder has pleaded not guilty.
1:43 | 01/15/21

