Michigan State fined $4.5 million in Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal

The U.S. Department of Education ordered the school to pay the fine for mishandling reports against the doctor, including failing to properly respond to complaints.
0:16 | 09/05/19

Which could state university has been find a record amount tonight the US Department of Education ordering the school to pay four point five million dollars. For mishandling the Larry Nasser sex abuse scandal enough properly responding to complaints. Nasser the team doctor for USA gymnastics sentenced to 125 years in prison.

