Transcript for Michigan State fined $4.5 million in Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal

Which could state university has been find a record amount tonight the US Department of Education ordering the school to pay four point five million dollars. For mishandling the Larry Nasser sex abuse scandal enough properly responding to complaints. Nasser the team doctor for USA gymnastics sentenced to 125 years in prison.

