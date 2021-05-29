Microsoft announces cyberattack on US international aid agency

Microsoft claims the cyberattack was launched by a group backed by the Russian government. The discovery was made with before President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin set to meet next month.
1:42 | 05/29/21

Microsoft announces cyberattack on US international aid agency

