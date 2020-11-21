Millions of families struggling to make ends meet amid ongoing pandemic

More
More than 8 million families have fallen into poverty since May, with federal stimulus benefits are set to expire the day after Christmas.
2:07 | 11/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Millions of families struggling to make ends meet amid ongoing pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"More than 8 million families have fallen into poverty since May, with federal stimulus benefits are set to expire the day after Christmas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74326277","title":"Millions of families struggling to make ends meet amid ongoing pandemic","url":"/WNT/video/millions-families-struggling-make-ends-meet-amid-ongoing-74326277"}