Transcript for Millions struggling to put food on the table

There are real concerns about the food lines in the country. The father of three waiting in two lines today, still not getting any food to put on the table. And the virus, and the growing impact on the food supply. Tyson foods suspending operations at one of the largest facilities in the country. Here again tonight, Matt Gutman. Reporter: They're crammed bumper to bumper from Ohio to west palm beach. Two hours in line and they're not giving food yet. Reporter: In March alone, food banks nationwide distributed more than 379 million meals, a 20% jump. Feeding America predicting 54 million people could go hungry, including 18 million children. Don Hayden, a disabled veteran in Florida, waited in two lines. They started lining up at 4:00 in the morning. By the time I got to the front of the lines, after waiting for hours, our family wasn't able to get any food. Reporter: With millions of Americans struggling to put food on the table. I never imagined that I would be in this state ever. Never. Reporter: Food processing plapts are struggling to get food to them. Coronavirus outbreaks reported in meat-packing plants in at least ten states. Tyson foods tonight shuttering one of the country's biggest pork plants. Nearly 200 employees testing positive for the virus. The nation's biggest outbreak remains here at the smithfield pork plant in South Dakota. More than 780 infected. He smithfield says they're doing everything in their power to protect our team members from covid-19 in the work plais. Matt, we've been reporting on images of unused food, milk being dumped. Farmers with no choice because it's spoiling. You have news on a supermarket chain working to get produce to families who need it? Reporter: Yes, publix will buy fresh produce and milk and donate. No food shortages are expected anytime soon. And if you're able, we have the information on how you can help. You can also go to feedingamerica.org. In the meantime, the first large story in the U.S.

