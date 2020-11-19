Missing 9-year-old boy rescued from woods

More
Authorities say Jordan Gorman disappeared near his Tennessee home Sunday night and was found in the woods Wednesday. Rescuers said he was cold and hungry, but he will be fine.
0:14 | 11/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing 9-year-old boy rescued from woods

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Authorities say Jordan Gorman disappeared near his Tennessee home Sunday night and was found in the woods Wednesday. Rescuers said he was cold and hungry, but he will be fine. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74285238","title":"Missing 9-year-old boy rescued from woods","url":"/WNT/video/missing-year-boy-rescued-woods-74285238"}