Transcript for Missouri legislators push governor to pardon Kevin Strickland

Growing pressure from Missouri legislators calling on the governor Mike Carson took part in a man who the prosecutor's office says was wrongfully convicted of murder back in 1978. I travel to Missouri prison where sat down with Kevin Strickland he has spent the past 43 years of his life behind bars convicted of triple murder. Back in 2009 a prosecution's star witness recanted her testimony and those who confessed to the crime told police Strickland was not involved. How does it feel to know that the two people who admit. They were responsible for the crime bill and that tens never served their time certain. About ten years each. They did it they said they did you say it and didn't hear you say. Unbelievable I mean I don't know how could somebody admit to doing it come in go out and I denied from the store not doing it. Strickland says he wakes up hopeful each day that it could be today of his release.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.