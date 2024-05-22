Missouri man restores his grandfather's cherished 1954 pickup truck

Blake Kincheloe from Lebanon, Missouri, surprises his grandfather, Richard Kincheloe, by completing the ultimate restoration of his 1954 International Harvester truck.

May 22, 2024

