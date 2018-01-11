Transcript for Your Money: Best holiday shopping deals

The first day of November and holiday shopping season already under way. Major retailers launching black Friday deals right now. Here's ABC's Rebecca Jarvis with your money. Reporter: Before you've packed up the Halloween decorations, retailers already rolling out those holiday circulars. Some even kicking off black Friday sales right now. Like target. This instant pot, now $30 off, plus $10 gift card. Up to 40% off appliances at Lowe's and Home Depot. And $1,000 off this 55-inch Samsung TV at Walmart. Big ticket items are going to be sold at a deeper discount on Thanksgiving day and black Friday. Reporter: Adobe analytics crunching the numbers. Black Friday still reigns supreme for electronics. From tablets to TVs to computers. The Sunday before cyber Monday, the time to shop for clothing and appliances. And on cyber Monday, the biggest discounts on toys. Tom, one of the biggest changes you'll see in scores this year is a hopefully more seamless checkout experience. Retailers like Walmart and target are giving their employees handheld devices so you can scan those purr chases and hopefully skip the wait. Tom? A good tool and some great deals right now. All right, Rebecca, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.