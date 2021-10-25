'Mr. Thanksgiving' has prepped free Thanksgiving dinners for 51 years

Bob Vogelbaugh, a former grocery store owner in Illinois, started the tradition in 1970. This year, he said he and his volunteers served a free Thanksgiving dinner to more than 3,200 people.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live