Naomi Biden says her dad, Hunter Biden, 'seemed great' after gun buy

Naomi Biden, Hunter Biden's 30-year-old daughter, testified that he 'seemed great' and hopeful when she saw her father on Oct. 18 or 19, 2018, in New York.

June 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live