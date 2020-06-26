NASCAR completes investigation, releases image of noose

NASCAR president Steve Phelps said “the noose was real” and was the only one found in a sweep of nearly 1,700 garages at 29 tracks.
0:21 | 06/26/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for NASCAR completes investigation, releases image of noose

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

