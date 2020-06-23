Transcript for NASCAR investigation says Bubba Wallace was not target of hate crime

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here on a very busy Tuesday night. The troubling surge in cases of the coronavirus here in the U.S., what Dr. Fauci said just today. But we begin tonight with breaking news from NASCAR just moments ago, saying the FBI investigation into the noose found in the garage of NASCAR driver bubba Wallace was no crime, they say. Saying the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been there since as early as last fall, saying, quote, we are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional racist act against bubba. There had been a lot of concern over that discovery because bubba Wallace had urged NASCAR to ban confederate flags at all events. And NASCAR did just that. And still, outside the speedway this weekend, this parade of cars driving by, waving confederate flags. We all witnessed that powerful show of support for Wallace before yesterday's race. Drivers and crew escorting him and his car to the starting line. No, sir car tonight saying, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing. ABC's Victor Oquendo leads us off tonight from Florida. Reporter: Tonight, the justice department announcing no federal crime was committed after an apparent noose was found hanging inside NASCAR driver bubba Wallace's garage. He's the circuit's only black driver. A member of his team found the rope Sunday at talladega. NASCAR stepping up security for Wallace. The FBI reviewing evidence, finding, "The noose was in that garage as early as October 2019." Adding, "Nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number four last week." What appeared to be a hate-fueled act led to an incredible show of solidarity. Before the race Monday, drivers and pit crews from every team marching along with Wallace's number 43 car. Wallace clearly emotional. It's been about two weeks since Wallace pushed NASCAR to ban the confederate flag from all races and events. Something Brad Daugherty, one of NASCAR's few black team owners, says signals a new age for the sport. If you're not apart of this movement, you're going to be left in the wake. And NASCAR has taken a huge stance on changing a lot of things, the perception of NASCAR over the last, you know, five decades and how people view the sport, what they think of the sport. This is unprecedented and this is huge. Reporter: And while there's been an outpouring of support, there's been opposition. Today on "The view you" Wallace said he never imagined being an activist, but recent events led him to speak out. Racism is a problem from every aspect of life and we have to work so hard to get that to change and we know it's not going to change overnight. Reporter: A sign of that change, new fans after the race. All of them wearing black lives matter t-shirts. Firstime right here from Atlanta. That is so cool. The sport is changing. So, let's bring in Victor Oquendo with us tonight. Victor, this announcement just before we came on the air anymore reaction from NASCAR and bubba Wallace's team tonight? Reporter: Well, David, tonight, a member of Wallace's teamweeted they're relieved this was a, quote, huge misunderstanding. Remember, bubba Wallace never saw it himself. NASCAR saying they will continue to investigate to see why that rope was fashioned like a noose, but they are relieved and thankful to learn that this does not appear to be an intentional racist act against Wallace. David? Victor Oquendo leading us off tonight. Victor, thank you.

