Transcript for NASCAR resumes racing without Confederate flag

Next, a historic milestone for sports in America. NASCAR drivers on the track today, and a small number of fans, for the first time since the confederate flag was disallowed. Victor Oquendo is in Florida. Green flag! Reporter: Tonight, NASCAR going full throttle in the race for equality, welcoming back a select group of fans but not the confederate flag. That company has done more in one week for racial equality than it had done in the past 70 years. NASCAR has overcome covid-19, fans are back at the track for the first time today, and battling social and racial injustice. Reporter: With a car bearing the black lives matter hashtag, bubba Wallace, the circuit's only full-time black driver, leading the charge for change. This is about our brothers and our sisters that are suffering through a lot, and you look at the confederate flag and how, yes, it may mean heritage to most, but to a group that is in a lot of pain right now, the African-American community is in a lot of pain. That's a symbol of hate. Reporter: And tonight, a veteran in attendance welcoming the new era. I'm happy that NASCAR has finally realized there are so many other people that probably want to come to the track but they didn't feel comfortable. And hopefully now they will. Reporter: Top tier drivers like Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch taking their own action, cutting ties with a helmet designer over tweets about the confederate flag. But not all are drivers are united. One threatening to quit after the flag ban. 1,000 members of the military invited to the Dixie vodka 400. Everyone screened before entry. Masks were required, fans were spread out. NFL pro bowl running back Alvin Kamara there, too. Going to homestead Miami speedway to check out my first NASCAR race. Reporter: Rooting for bubba Wallace. Tonight, president trump saying he won't be watching football if players kneel during the anthem, responding to a tweet about the U.S. National soccer team not being required to stand for the anthem, saying, "Looks like the NFL is heading in that direction also, but not with me watching!" Victor, joining us from homestead speedway. I want to go back to NASCAR. What will they do if fans try to defy the confederate flag ban? Reporter: NASCAR is finalizing protocol, but the bottom line is, the confederate flag is banned from all races and events. The next race is next week, and at talladega, up to 5,000 fans are expected. Victor, thank you. And protesters toppling a controversial statue in new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.