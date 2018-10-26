Transcript for National Cathedral is new 'home' for Matthew Shepard's ashes

persons of the week. Two parents who are still fighting for their son. It was the extraordinary, and painful moment today. Two parents who had never given up on their son. Judy and Dennis Shepard, holding hands as they walk behind the urn bearing their son's ashes at the Washington national cathedral in Washington, D.C., where he was finally laid to rest. The country learned who Matthew Shepard was 20 years ago this month, after the 21-year-old college student was found beaten and left for dead, tied to a fence in Laramie, Wyoming. For decades they have searched for a safe place for their son's remains. Matt was blind, just like this beautiful house of worship. He did not see skin color. He did not see religion. He did not see sexual orientation. All he saw was a chance to have another friend. Just like this beautiful home we have here right now. Reporter: Ever since they lost their son, Matthew's parents have fought back against hate and bullying. In recent days, his parents with juju Chang on their cherished boy. He had flaws. He was smart, funny, people just were drawn to him. And it was a great loss, not just to us but to all his friends and people who hadn't met him yet. Reporter: Two parents laying their son to rest tonight. And reverend gene Robinson, with this message for Matthew. You are safe now. Oh, yeah. And, Matt, welcome home. Amen. And so we choose Judy and Many people living with diabetes monitor their blood glucose every day. Which means they have to stop. And stick their fingers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.