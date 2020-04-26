Transcript for NBA attempts to open some team facilities

Back now with the potential rebound for the NBA. New reports saying some team practice facilities could reopen this week. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the NBA one step closer to getting its season back. Sources telling ESPN some practice facilities will reopen Friday for individual workouts in states that are relaxing restrictions. The NBA, America's first pro sports league to suspend their season six weeks ago, after learning a Utah jazz player tested positive moments before a game was set to start. The game tonight has been postponed. Reporter: Days before learning he had the virus, that player mockingly touching mics at a press conference. While some general managers are eager to have players practice, some say they're concerned about player safety. They would prefer that a player would be in one of their own facilities which they can keep clean, that they can keep much safer. Reporter: Players are trying to stay fit however they can. Lebron James posting videos of his intense workouts on Instagram. And in other parts of the world, baseball is back, but with a bizarre twist. In Taiwan, cardboard cutouts and mannequins sit in the stands instead of fans. Now, just because some team facilities may open, it does not mean the season is going to start. Analysts say it is going to be a complex rollout over the next few weeks. Tom? Stephanie, thank you.

