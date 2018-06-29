One of NBA's biggest stars to become a free agent at midnight

The move allows Lebron James to sign with any team and leave the Cleveland Cavs, ESPN said.
06/29/18

One of NBA's biggest stars to become a free agent at midnight
And abroad James tonight ESPN reporting he will become a free agent at midnight possibly leading to Cleveland Cavaliers possibly. Allowing the sign of any team including Billy or perhaps the lakers team.

