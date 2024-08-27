New Jersey family keeps late son's memory alive through 'Heart of Surfing’

Cindy and Bob Fertsch help children and adults with disabilities ride the waves, paying tribute to their son Jamie's love of surfing. He had autism and died of a sudden seizure in 2020.

August 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live