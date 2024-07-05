New jobs report shows slow but steady growth

U.S. employers added 206,000 jobs in June, exceeding economists' expectations, but there are signs of a slowdown as unemployment ticked up to 4.1 percent.

July 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live