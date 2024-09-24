NFL legend Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's diagnosis during Capitol Hill hearing

The 54-year-old NFL Hall of Fame quarterback said he sustained "hundreds, probably thousands" of concussions over his 20-year career as he testified about welfare reform and accountability.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live