NOAA issued its highest-on-record May hurricane forecast for 2024 hurricane season

All categories of storms are predicted to surpass the average annual numbers, according to National Weather Service forecasters at a news conference on the 2024 hurricane outlook on Thursday.

May 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live