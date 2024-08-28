Northeast braces for severe storms after record-breaking heat

More than 50 million Americans sweltered in extreme late summer heat Wednesday, from New York to Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. Heat-fueled storms that hit the Midwest are expected to move east.

August 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live