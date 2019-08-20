Transcript for Northeast braces for storms after 3 tornadoes damage Iowa homes

Now, to the severe storm threat at this hour. Damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes from Nebraska all the way to the east coast. In fact, three confirmed tornadoes damaging homes in Iowa, including one touching down in lacona. They confirmed these twisters just a short time ago. Downed power lines catching fir, these images from New Jersey. Those storms moving into the east tonight and the northeast tomorrow. So, let's get right to meteorologist rob Marciano, of course, as always, tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Another active night of summer storms. Several frontal boundaries sparking this heat and humidity. We have a watch box that's up for our nation's capital. Check it out on the radar scope there. Another one includes much of Kentucky. That one has a strong front that's pushing those storms and that front will be on the move tomorrow. Storms along that front and closer to the warm front here in the northeast where the zone for potentially damaging storms from philly to New York, through much if not all of new England. Dangerous lightning, as well. David? Rob, thank you. Next this evening, the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.