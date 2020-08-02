NTSB report released in Kobe Bryant crash

More
There were no signs the helicopter's rotors or engines failed in the deadly crash.
1:53 | 02/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NTSB report released in Kobe Bryant crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:53","description":"There were no signs the helicopter's rotors or engines failed in the deadly crash.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68833959","title":"NTSB report released in Kobe Bryant crash","url":"/WNT/video/ntsb-report-released-kobe-bryant-crash-68833959"}