Now Playing: High school principal apologizes for suggesting Kobe Bryant deserved to die

Now Playing: Killing of Malcolm X to be reviewed by top prosecutor

Now Playing: Driver charged in car crash that killed 2 teens

Now Playing: CEO fired after racist rant against Uber driver

Now Playing: 'Unknown odor' sends students, staff to the hospital

Now Playing: Desperation sets in aboard quarantined cruise ship

Now Playing: Storm delivers whiteout conditions to Northeast

Now Playing: NTSB report released in Kobe Bryant crash

Now Playing: Screening process for travelers entering US from China is ‘robust’: Homeland Security

Now Playing: Vindman fired from National Security Council posts

Now Playing: Judge removed for alleged prejudice against blacks

Now Playing: Fotis Dulos' girlfriend returns to court for 1st time since his suicide

Now Playing: Climate change is killing bumblebees: Study

Now Playing: Neighbor trying to save man kills him with arrow

Now Playing: Fired MLB manager responds to sign-stealing scandal

Now Playing: Couple speaks out after charges of victimizing female patients were dropped

Now Playing: Massive storm moves east with millions in its path

Now Playing: State to end holiday honoring Confederate generals

Now Playing: Alleged El Paso mass shooting suspect hit with federal hate-crime charges