Nurse to sing ‘Amazing Grace’ at COVID-19 memorial

More
Michigan nurse Lori Marie Key, who captivated the internet in April with her rendition of “Amazing Grace,” will sing the song as part of the tribute ceremony held Tuesday night.
1:29 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nurse to sing ‘Amazing Grace’ at COVID-19 memorial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:29","description":"Michigan nurse Lori Marie Key, who captivated the internet in April with her rendition of “Amazing Grace,” will sing the song as part of the tribute ceremony held Tuesday night. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75356069","title":"Nurse to sing ‘Amazing Grace’ at COVID-19 memorial","url":"/WNT/video/nurse-sing-amazing-grace-covid-19-memorial-75356069"}