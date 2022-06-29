Former NYPD officer sentenced to 10 years for Jan. 6 riot

A former NYPD officer has been sentenced to 10 years for charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol which is the longest sentence yet.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live