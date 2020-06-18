Officers involved in Rayshard Brooks’ death turn themselves in

More
27-year-old Garret Rolfe, former Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks, has been charged with murder. Officer Devin Brosnan, 27, was accused of aggravated assault and released on $50,000 bond.
2:58 | 06/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officers involved in Rayshard Brooks’ death turn themselves in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:58","description":"27-year-old Garret Rolfe, former Atlanta police officer who shot Brooks, has been charged with murder. Officer Devin Brosnan, 27, was accused of aggravated assault and released on $50,000 bond.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71332237","title":"Officers involved in Rayshard Brooks’ death turn themselves in","url":"/WNT/video/officers-involved-rayshard-brooks-death-turn-71332237"}