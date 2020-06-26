Transcript for Officials consider shift to ‘pool testing’ amid new demand

health care debate heading into the election. Thank you. In some areas, people waiting up to 13 hours for resting. And the percentage of positive tests is on the rise in 23 states. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, testing nationwide failing to keep up with those surging covid cases. In Florida where cases hit that record, nearly 9,000. I've been here since 5:00 this morning. Reporter: Gridlock at Miami's hard rock stadium. Hundreds idling in cars waiting for that quick swab. I'm worried about it, I'm worried about it. Reporter: In Arizona, with demand for tests almost tripling, miles-long lines in blistering heat. We are outrunning our ability to test appropriately and test to the capacity that we would all like. Reporter: And of the state's tests, nearly 1 in 4 coming back positive, meaning the virus is running rampant. In this largely hispanic neighborhood in Phoenix, home to a high number of essential workers, one of the highest infection rates, some waiting for up to 13 hours to get tested. So many of the new infections among the young. And some tests proving unreliable. 25-year-old Molly Dawson is now on a ventilator. The icu nurse from Kentucky was convinced she was sick with the virus even though she tested negative twice. I'm sitting here waiting for the nurses or the doctor to call me twice a day and update me on her condition. It's all I can do. Reporter: It was only after she was in the E.R. When a third test came back positive. She had to be airlifted to another hospital. It's not just local testing sites facing challenges. The federal government has been dogged by challenges. Today Dr. Anthony Fauci signaling a shift in strategy. What we're gonna do and we are doing, and you're going to be hearing about this, you know working. So now, flooding the area of a community to get a feel for what's out there, particularly among the asymptomatics. Reporter: Fauci telling "The Washington post" they're looking into testing a group of people using just one test. It's called pool-testing. It casts a wide net, and if results came back positive, each person would then be tested individually. Pooling would give us the capacity to go from a half a million tests a day to potentially 5 million individuals tested per day. Reporter: Scientists tell us we're in the midst of a public health failure with testing. The CDC estimates up to ten times more people in the community have covid than has been reported. Matt, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.