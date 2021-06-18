24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Olympic gymnasts testify in Congress about sexual abuse

A group of elite gymnasts testified before Congress on Wednesday about what they say were failures in the FBI&rsquo;s handling of the sexual abuse case against former team USA doctor Larry Nassar.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live