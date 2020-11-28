Outrage over Boeing 737 MAX recertification

Two crashes that killed a total of 346 people were blamed in part on the MAX 8's flawed flight control software MCAS. Boeing said it made a number of modifications and the planes are safe.
2:42 | 11/28/20

